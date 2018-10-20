WASHINGTON -- Police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday in Northeast D.C.

David Murphy was last seen in the 800 block of 46th Street in Northeast, D.C. police said. He was reported missing on Saturday.

He is described as a black boy with a light brown complexion. He is 4'3" tall and weighs between 70 and 80 pounds. He has black eyes and black hair. Murphy was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark blue jeans, orange and gray sneakers and a black head band.

© 2018 WUSA