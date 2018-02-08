WASHINGTON -- Police need your help finding a 10-year-old boy from Northwest D.C. who was last seen more than two weeks ago with his grandfather. He wasn't reported missing until Wednesday.

Logan Embrey was last seen on July 16 in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place in Northwest D.C., Metropolitan police said.

Embrey is described as a black boy with a medium complexion. He is 4'9" in height and weighs 120 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black khaki pants and black and blue Nike shoes.

He was last seen with his grandfather, Robert Lee Johnson, who is described as a black man with a brown complexion. He is 6'0" in height and weighs 270 pounds.

If you have any information please call 202-727-9099/text 50411.

