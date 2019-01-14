WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Metrobus service was temporarily suspended on Sunday due to icy road conditions after the weekend's snow storm.

Metrobus was operating a normal Sunday schedule, but decided to suspend service for the remainder of the night around 7 p.m.

The buses that were already en route operated to the end of their routes before suspending service.

Metrorail continued to operate normally on Sunday until closing time at 11 p.m. Metrobus customers were advised to take Metrorail as an alternative form of transportation.

This weekend's snow storm brought more than six inches of snow to many areas across the DMV. Winter Storm warnings remained in effect Sunday night as snow continued to fall.