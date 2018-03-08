WASHINGTON -- The "Unite the Right" rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 12 and Metro is making preparations to ensure safe travels for riders and employees.

The rally is set to take place in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., one year after the demonstration in Charlottesville, Va. that left one woman dead.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, Metro's largest union, has learned from sources that Metro will be providing private rail cars for the "Unite the Right" rally.

RELATED: Facebook removes 'Unite the Right' counter protest page; local organizers say event is still legit

In a statement released Friday evening, Metro says security details for the event have not been finalized at this time.

The following is the full statement released by Metro:

"As we do for all events of this nature, Metro is working collaboratively with law enforcement to ensure safe travel for our customers and employees. Transit Police are engaged in ongoing discussions with MPD, the lead agency for the Aug 12 event, as well as Virginia State Police and others as to how to keep everyone safe on that day. While details of the plan are security sensitive at this stage, I can tell you that it has *not* been finalized."

© 2018 WUSA