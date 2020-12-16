Metro advises customers that winter weather could impact transportation Wednesday

Metro warned customers that Wednesday's winter weather and possible snowy/icy conditions could impact transportation access.

WASHINGTON — Metro warned customers that Wednesday's winter weather and possible snowy/icy conditions could impact transportation access in DC, Maryland and Virginia, according to the statement from the transit authority.

"Based on the current forecast, Metrobus customers may experience delays or detours as outlined in Metro's "light snow plan," which adjusts service on a route-by-route basis, based on conditions, to keep buses off of steep hills, narrow roadways, and other challenging route segments during inclement weather," said Metro in a statement.

Metrorail service is expected to operate on a regular weekday schedule, although scattered delays are possible as de-icer trains operate between passenger trains to keep the rails clear of snow and ice, said the transit authority in a statement.

The transit authority also said MetroAccess expects to provide normal service for customers with disabilities; however, some trips may experience delays due to road conditions throughout the region.

