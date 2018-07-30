WASHINGTON -- With the threat of a strike still looming, the largest union of Metro employees just earned a key concession from the transit agency.

"Effective today, the parties have agreed to a resolution on the contentious issue of Metro custodian work selection," said Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 spokesman David Stephen in a statement.

In June, Metro changed its policy by limiting all 271 union custodians to work at only Metro stations rather than bus garages and rail yards. The move quickly became a top union grievance leading to a strike vote on July 15.

The transit agency's reversal on Monday comes after its fourth meeting with union leaders in the last two weeks. Local 689 argued that changes to worksite rules violated Metro's contact with the union, something the union believes Metro has now acknowledged.

"Metro executives continue to work with union officials to identify common ground and protect current employees, while containing cost growth," said a Metro statement.

While a win for frontline employees, they are still fighting for a new collective bargaining agreement with Metro after it expired two years ago. There have been no pay or benefit changes since.

A Metro worker strike would be illegal and has not yet taken place. After a wildcat strike by Metro workers in 1978, roads region-wide became choked by traffic.

