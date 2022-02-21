Metro's Twitter account was hacked. Now, officials are working to figure out who is responsible

Officials say they are working to determine who may be responsible for the breach.

WASHINGTON — Metro's Twitter account was hacked Monday morning and officials are working to determine who may be responsible for the "obscene posts."

Overnight, WMATA's Twitter page was renamed several times including to "the bus police" in a series of tweets that were obviously not from the transit system.

The Metro Bus Info Twitter account also had some suspicious tweets ---that are now deleted. The tweet said, "beep beep it's a bus."

Around 4 a.m. Monday morning, the Metrorail Info Twitter account responded to the unknown tweets saying, "Our other account @wmata is hacked please don't follow it!" Moments later, the Metrorail account appeared to have been hacked as well.

We reach out to WMATA regarding the suspicious tweets and they told us they know that their accounts were hacked and they are working to remove the posts and figure out who may be responsible.

"We are aware that Metro’s Twitter accounts @WMATA @MetrorailInfo were hacked and obscene posts were made that do not represent Metro’s organization or culture. The posts will be removed, and our account will be secured. We are working to understand who may be responsible for this breach."