Metro Transit Police investigating after juveniles allegedly set off fireworks on train

One passenger said they heard a series of loud bangs and the train car filled with smoke. Police report no injuries or damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police (MTPD) are investigating after some juveniles allegedly set off fireworks on a Metro train car Monday.

A spokesperson for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said there were no injuries or damage to the train car reported.

WMATA said around 4:50 p.m. Monday, MTPD responded to a report of "disorderly juveniles" setting off fireworks on a Blue Line train bound for Largo.

One passenger said they boarded at DCA -- and the kids got on the train shortly after.

They said they immediately started acted "loud, obnoxious, and vulgar."

The witness said that when a female passenger scolded them, they ran to the next train over.

Then, at some point between the Rosslyn and Foggy Bottom stops, the kids set off firecracker-type fireworks, they said.

The rider recalls a series of loud bangs and the train car filling with smoke.

MTPD says during the incident, several people on board the train began recording video with their cell phones.

The passenger WUSA9 spoke with said one of the kids noticed and snatched that rider's phone.

After the man threatened to have the kid arrested, MTPD said it was returned.

This other passenger also recorded video of the aftermath discreetly in the hopes of avoiding their phone being taken.

MTPD said the juveniles got off the train at Foggy Bottom before police arrived, but they are investigating the incident.

The passenger WUSA9 spoke with said at times, they were afraid the kids might have a weapon, so they were relieved the incident wasn’t worse.