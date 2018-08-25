WASHINGTON -- Two weeks of Metrorail single-tracking along the entire Orange and Silver Lines will end Monday, but not before weekend work ramps up.

Three stations are closed this weekend because of intensive work on a tight, turning Metro tunnel in the heart of downtown.

On August 25 and 26, there will be no Orange, Blue, or Silver line service from Foggy Bottom to Federal Triangle. That impacts service at Farragut West, McPherson Square, and Metro Center. Free shuttle buses will replace trains. Crews will be replacing rails and rail parts.

This is the grand finale to two weeks of track work on the Orange and Silver Lines along with a partial Blue Line shutdown. That caused service to be essentially slashed in half-- a level of work not seen since the SafeTrack shutdowns of 2016.

Here's the good news. Blue, Orange, and Silver Line service goes back to normal on Monday. But, there are still no no Red Line trains between Fort Totten and NoMa-Galladet. Brookland and Rhode Island Avenue Stations are closed for a major redo. They will not reopen until after Labor Day. If you are coming into town from Maryland, take the Green Line instead.

Here's WMATA''s latest information about this weekend's shutdown:

Orange Line

Buses replace trains between Foggy Bottom & Federal Triangle

Orange Line trains operate in two segments at regular weekend intervals:

Between Vienna & Foggy Bottom

Between New Carrollton & Federal Triangle

Stations closed: Farragut West, McPherson Sq, Metro Center (lower level)

Free local shuttle buses will operate between Foggy Bottom, Farragut West, McPherson Sq, Metro Center and Federal Triangle. Customers should allow an additional 10 minutes of travel time for each station stop.

Tap your SmarTrip card each time you enter and exit the Metrorail system. Riders traveling through the work zone will be charged for a single, continuous trip.

Work performed: Track, platform and infrastructure renewal; station maintenance

To allow for shuttle bus connections:

The last Federal Triangle-bound train will depart New Carrollton and subsequent stations 15 minutes earlier than normal.

The last Foggy Bottom-bound train will depart Vienna and subsequent stations 16 minutes earlier than normal.

Last trains:

Vienna-bound customers who normally ride the last Orange Line train between Metro Center and Ballston must instead take the last Wiehle-Reston East-bound Silver Line train then transfer to an Orange Line train at East Falls Church.

New Carrollton-bound customers who normally ride the last Blue Line train between Metro Center and Potomac Avenue will now have a direct last train to New Carrollton.

Silver Line

Buses replace train service between Foggy Bottom & Federal Triangle

Silver Line trains operate in two segments at regular weekend intervals:

Between Wiehle-Reston East & Foggy Bottom

Between Largo Town Center & Federal Triangle

Stations closed: Farragut West, McPherson Sq, Metro Center (lower level)

Free local shuttle buses will operate between Foggy Bottom, Farragut West, McPherson Sq, Metro Center and Federal Triangle. Customers should allow an additional 10 minutes of travel time for each station stop.

Tap your SmarTrip card each time you enter and exit the Metrorail system. Riders traveling through the work zone will be charged for a single, continuous trip.

Work performed: Track, platform and infrastructure renewal; station maintenance

To allow for shuttle bus connections:

The last Federal Triangle-bound Silver Line train will depart Largo Town Center and subsequent stations 17 minutes earlier than normal on Saturday and 19 minutes earlier than normal on Sunday.

The last Foggy Bottom-bound Silver Line train will depart Wiehle-Reston East and subsequent stations 11 minutes earlier than normal.

Last trains:

Largo Town Center-bound customers who normally ride the last Blue Line train between Metro Center and Potomac Avenue must instead take the last New Carrollton-bound Orange Line train then transfer to a Silver Line train at Stadium-Armory.

Blue Line

Trains every 15 minutes between Franconia-Springfield & Arlington Cemetery only

Blue Line trains operate between Franconia-Springfield & Arlington Cemetery only as a result of the shutdown of the Orange and Silver lines between Foggy Bottom & Federal Triangle.

Customers traveling to/from Downtown DC should use the Yellow Line at L'Enfant Plaza. For continuing service to Largo Town Center, transfer to the Silver Line at L'Enfant Plaza.

Last trains:

Franconia-Springfield-bound customers who normally transfer to the last Blue Line train at Rosslyn must instead use L'Enfant Plaza to take a Huntington-bound Yellow Line train to King Street and then transfer to the Blue Line train.

© 2018 WUSA