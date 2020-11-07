Man critically wounded after being shot on Metro's Green Line near Mount Vernon Square Station

Rail service was impacted on both the Green Line and Yellow Line due to the police investigation.

A man was critically injured when shot on a Green Line metro rail train Saturday afternoon near the Mount Vernon Square stop, according to DC Police.

The man has been transported to a hospital around 5 p.m., and other details about his condition are not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the suspect, said police.

Three people died in fatal shootings in Northeast, D.C. Friday evening. All three homicides happened within two to three hours of each other.

DC homicides have been under more scrutiny following the death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal on Saturday, July 4.

There are four suspects that are being charged with McNeal's death.

GREEN/YELLOW LINES: Shaw-Howard U: Due to a police investigation at Mt Vernon Sq, shuttle buses available at 7th and S Street. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 11, 2020