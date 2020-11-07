Man critically wounded after being shot on Metro's Green Line near Mount Vernon Square Station

A man was critically injured when shot on a Green Line metro rail train Saturday afternoon near the Mount Vernon Square stop, according to DC Police.
The man has been transported to a hospital around 5 p.m., and other details about his condition are not known at this time.
The investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the suspect, said police.
Rail service was impacted on both the Green Line and Yellow Line due to the police investigation.
Three people died in fatal shootings in Northeast, D.C. Friday evening. All three homicides happened within two to three hours of each other.
DC homicides have been under more scrutiny following the death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal on Saturday, July 4.
There are four suspects that are being charged with McNeal's death.
Late Friday evening, a shooting at a Reston apartment complex involved an off-duty DC Police officer who shot and killed a man outside of his apartment who allegedly raised a firearm toward him.
