Metro riders say their commutes are getting better and the agency says trains are on-time more often, according to just-released data collected by the transit agency.

"We know customer satisfaction when the customers tell us," said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld in a report to the WMATA Board of Directors Thursday.

Wiedefeld said during the first three months of 2018, 76 percent of Metrorail riders surveyed said they were satisfied. During the first quarter of 2017, 69 percent of riders said they were satisfied.

"We're going the right direction," said Wiedefeld.

RELATED: Fix for Metro's money woes means new pressure on agency

The agency said the increase is an indication that it's "Back2Good" program is working. The agency is replacing older trains with new ones. 7000-series rail cars now make up about half of rush-hour trains. Wiedefeld said during the month of March, train on-time performance was the second best since the company started measuring it more than a decade ago.

Metrobus customer satisfaction held steady at 75 percent, said Wiedefeld.

"I'm pleased to announce our customer satisfaction scores are headed in the right direction," said Wiedefeld. "But there's a lot of work to be done."

WMATA will release a larger report on May 10.

© 2018 WUSA