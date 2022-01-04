Metro scales back bus service, adds COVID protocols for employees amid case surge

Metro will reduce bus weekday bus service to approximately 75%.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 24, 2021.

Metro is the latest transportation agency to make COVID protocol changes as case counts and hospitalization rates continue to increase across the region.

Starting Monday, Jan. 10, WMATA says it will scale back service, particularly on bus routes, and add new protocols for its employees meant to ramp up their protection against COVID. For example, bus drivers are allowed to deny service to riders without a face mask and customer service call center operators will work remotely.

Here is a look at what will change:

Metrorail: No changes to current service

Metrobus: Reduce weekday service to a Saturday schedule (about 75% of regular service) while protecting service to essential destinations like hospitals and grocery stores

MetroAccess: Reduce shared rides and increase accessibility rides.

"Scaling back service will ensure customers who rely on Metrobus, Metrorail and MetroAccess for transportation have a more reliable schedule,” WMATA CEO/GM Paul Wiedefeld said. “Metro employees live in some of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic and are exposed to the surge in the region and throughout the nation. It’s important that the taskforce take steps to make Metro operationally sound to meet the needs of our customers.”

Metro takes measures to combat Omicron variant; Announces service adjustments and protections for customers and employees https://t.co/PxelYoIos7 #wmata pic.twitter.com/qXdCGCWzOc — Metro (@wmata) January 4, 2022

By Jan. 31, all eligible WMATA employees will be required to enter their booster shot information into Metro’s portal as part of the fully-vaccinated requirement. Unvaccinated employees must continue to pass a COVID test every four days, up from once a week, and starting Jan. 16, employees who don't comply with Metro’s testing and vaccination policies will be placed on unpaid leave, with 30 days to comply or be fired.

"All efforts and precautions are being taken to reduce serious illness and transmission of the omicron variant to vaccinated employees and riders," Metro said in a press release.