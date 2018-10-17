WASHINGTON -- Metro is proposing you pay higher, rush-hour rates to ride the rails during major events such as inaugurations and protests. The transit agency is seeking public input on hiking fares during special events to match peak fares on weekdays.

Sports teams and corporate sponsors have picked up the tab for special late night service, such as during the games leading up to the Washington Capitals recent Stanley Cup win. WMATA said rush-hour fares would help offset extra costs and reduce the impact on Metro's annual budget.

In a Tuesday news release, the transit agency proposed Metrorail riders pay no more than $1 extra for peak fares, each way. The agency floated the changes to peak rail fares during large events, as well as changes to parking fees and hours.

Here are the proposed changes:

Adjustments to parking fees, operating hours and new payment technology. This includes adjusting hours when parking fees are charged to align with Metrorail hours of operation; charging parking fees (up to weekday fees) during large regional events, Saturday, Sundays, and federal holidays; the use of new payment options such as mobile apps or online reservation systems; and multi-day parking fees. Learn more about proposed parking changes.

Charging regular (peak) rail fares on days when peak service and additional operational support are needed to support large-scale regional events, such as Inauguration Day. Learn more about this proposal.

The public can provide feedback by doing the following:

Take a survey and provide your comments

Attend an open house at 5:30 p.m. and Public Hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at:

Metro Headquarters 600 5th Street NW Washington, DC 20001

