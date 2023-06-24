'Case Closed' | WMATA determines no abduction happened on Metrobus

"Following tips, the 13-year-old female was located, safe in the custody of her parents. Investigators determined no abduction occurred," police said.

WASHINGTON — Update:

Metro Transit Police says no abduction has happened and that the teenage girl has been located safely with her parents.

"We appreciate the public's assistance and understand the alarming concern of witnesses who reported this incident," police said in a tweet announcing the case was closed. "Following tips, the 13-year-old female was located, safe in the custody of her parents. Investigators determined no abduction occurred."

Original Story:

Officers with the Metro Transit Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a suspect involved in a possible abduction of a woman late Friday night.

According to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Police, the suspect boarded a Metrobus at the Anacostia Station, located in Southeast D.C., around 11:47 p.m. and approached the female victim, who is believed to be an adult.

The suspect is heard telling the woman “Let’s go!” and then begins to forcibly remove her from the bus. In surveillance video footage, the woman is seen resisting, but is then carried off the bus. Once off the Metrobus, she is forced into a waiting vehicle, a late model silver Ford Fusion four-door sedan.

Police said it is believed that the two may be familiar with each.