Metro launching new real-time rail service tracking tool

Metro said they are also working on real-time performance tracking tools for Metrobus and MetroAccess.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Metro is launching a new tool to give riders better access to Metrorail information, including real-time tracking, and it's called MetroMeter.

This comes after the developers with MetroHero, a third party application that has become popular among customers since its launch in 2015, announced it would no longer be updated after Saturday.

MetroMeter, a new web application, will provide easy access to real-time data on headway adherence, schedule adherence, the number of trains in service, and more. Officials said it will be available to the public late this week.

“MetroHero was popular with customers for good reason, and Metro is excited to provide our customers with a similar tool to track our performance in real time and bring more transparency to our operations,” Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke said. “Metro thanks the creators of MetroHero for their years of service to our customers, and we’re proud to continue their work to shine light on our progress providing excellent service to the region.”

Metro said they are also working on real-time performance tracking tools for Metrobus and MetroAccess.