Fire, smoke billow from Metro headquarters' top floor

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

WASHINGTON — D.C. fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at Metro headquarters in Northwest Wednesday morning, officials said.

When crews arrived at the scene they noticed fire showing from the top floor of the Metro Building on the 600 block of 5th Street.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames shortly after arrival, officials said.

Crews are ventilating the impacted area and checking for any fire extensions at the scene.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries. It's unclear if there was anyone in the building at the start of the fire.

Fire officials have not yet released information on the cause of the fire.

In a separate incident Early Wednesday morning, Prince George's County firefighters were called to the scene of a two-story house fire in Hyattsville around 1:42 a.m., Prince George's County Fire Department said.

Crews were called to a home in the 6000 block of 34th Avenue. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to knock out the flames.

Officials said a resident in the home was able to escape. It's unclear if the resident, who has since been displaced as a result of the fire, was injured.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said.