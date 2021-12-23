WMATA won't return 7000-series fleet to service yet, pending further safety testing

The decision comes after Metro officials met with the independent consultant hired to help with its root cause analysis following the derailment.

Metro is pressing pause on the return of the 7000-series trains, less than a week after bringing a portion of the fleet back into service. The series has been out of commission after a derailment on the Blue Line back in October.

On Dec. 17, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a tweet that the first 7000-series train reentered service under Metro’s new inspection protocols. Now, Metro’s General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said a new round of daily inspections on the 7000-series would be conducted instead.

“While I recognize the pause is unexpected, we are going to continuously evaluate data we are collecting to ensure that we are enhancing safety,” Wiedefeld said. “I feel that requiring a daily inspection is the safest course until we know more and our have an opportunity to review the data we are collecting with the few trainsets now in operation.”

The decision comes after Metro officials met with the independent consultant hired to help with its root cause analysis following the derailment.

WMATA clarified that there are "no new issues of concern" but said that "out of an abundance of caution" they would resume nightly testing of the 7000-series trains before making a full return to service.

The October 12 derailment forced 200 people to be evacuated from a Blue Line train, which led to the D.C. Metrorail Safety Commission ordering Metro to pull nearly 60% of its rail fleet from service. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the incident could have been "catastrophic."

While investigating the derailment, NTSB found that an axle of the railcar that derailed was "out of compliance with the 7000 Series specifications for the wheel and axle assembly," according to an order issued by the WMSC.

Trains are currently running every 15 minutes for the Red Line, every 20 minutes for the Green Line and every 30 minutes for Orange, Blue, Yellow and Silver Lines.

No timeline has been given on when the fleet will return, or when train delays will end.