WASHINGTON – Seven men have been arrested for indecent exposure or misdemeanor sexual abuse on the Metro, Metro Transit Police said.

"This kind of conduct is abhorrent and has no place on Metro," said Metro Transit Police Chief Ron Pavlik. "Our warning to those who would engage in this conduct is clear: If you're on Metro, you're on camera. We will investigate, we will identify you, and we will arrest you."

Police were able to make the arrests using surveillance video and said all victims, all women, came forward to report the incidents. Officials said several victims used the Metro Transit Police "text tips" system to make their report.

The men have been identified as:

Anthony West, 36, of Washington DC Arrested 8/1/18 at Fort Totten Metro Station for misdemeanor sexual abuse aboard a Red Line shuttle bus.

Christopher Tyson, 26, of Hyattsville, MD Arrested 8/9/18 in the 3900 block of Georgia Ave NW for an indecent exposure offense that occurred aboard a 70 Metrobus.

Donnell Boggon, 34, of District Heights, MD Arrested 8/1/18 outside Greenbelt Metro Station for an indecent exposure offense in the bus bay.

Duane Funderburk, 43, of Washington DC Arrested 8/17/18 in the 4500 block of East Capitol Street for an indecent exposure offense that occurred aboard a U5 Metrobus.

Hollyman McQueen, 54, of Washington, DC Arrested 8/17/18 on a warrant in reference to an indecent exposure incident that occurred 5/16/18 at Capitol South Metro Station.

Laphonso Davis, 31, no fixed address Arrested 8/23/18 in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE for an indecent exposure offense that occurred aboard a Blue Line train at Potomac Avenue the previous day.

Mallory Brown, 37, of Washington DC Arrested 8/14/18 at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station for an indecent exposure offense that occurred a short time earlier at the U Street Metro Station.



So far this year, 63 cases of indecent exposure on the Metro have been reported. Officials said that is down 10 percent compared to the same time last year.

Transit Police detectives believe there may be other victims in several of these cases. Anyone who has information that may be helpful for police can contact the MTPD Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 955-5000 or send a text message to "MyMTPD" (696873).

MTPD also offers victims of harassment or sexual offenses to report information through an online portal at wmata.com/harassment. Reports via the online system are reviewed and routed within minutes.

