Say good-bye to the doomed Rick and Morty Pop-Up Bar because it’s all about GWAR now.

In a quick turnaround, Drink Company, which last month willingly shut down their Rick and Morty-themed bar after licensing threats from Turner, is bringing about a new bar thanks to President Derek Brown.

Richmond-based heavy metal band GWAR will be taking over one of the three connected bars in Shaw.

According to a statement by the company, GWAR is one of Brown’s favorite musical acts and this PUB will reflect that passion.

“I think of GWAR as a much funnier KISS, on steroids, during a WWE stage show peppered with intergalactic horror themes and a little Damien Hirst,” said Brown. “Their stage show is almost indescribable.”

Brown called the PUB “one-of-a-kind” which may be true as it will feature the band’s signature props and costumes over its 34-year history.

If you remember the 90s cult classic Empire Records (do you?), then you might remember a 20-foot World Maggot. If not, it’ll be there anyway, along with the band’s costumes, a “hall of blood” where you can Instagram yourself in a blood suit and of course, a mobile of GWAR’s journey through the planets.

You can also purchase merchandise and a limited-edition Oderus Etneral Tiki Mug.

The cult metal band has roots in the Richmond and D.C. area, having been started by VCU art students in 1984. Since then, they’ve been entertaining audiences with fake blood and satirical messages. Wired called them “the best satirical extraterrestrial metal band ever.” Their website gives some insight into the characters that make up the band and the costumes you might expect to see.

The bar opens Thursday, September 6, when members of the band will be present and available for photos and will remain open through October 31.

Halloween night will be ticketed and sales will be donated towards blood cancer research after GWAR guitarist Mike Derks was diagnosed with myelofibrosis in 2017.

The quick re-opening of the pop-up bar comes after their Rick and Morty bar was forced to shut down just a day after opening. According to the CEO of Drink Company, Turner Broadcasting threatened legal action if the company didn’t pay a $100,000 licensing fee. The bar chose to shut down.

The GWAR PUB will be open Sunday through Thursday, 5pm to 12:30am; Friday and Saturday, 5pm to 1:30am at 1839 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Still need to catch up on GWAR? Watch this:

