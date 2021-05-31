Memorial Day events honor the fallen at the National Mall

Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at each of D.C.'s memorials.

WASHINGTON — A solemn day is planned on the National Mall, where wreath laying ceremonies will be held at each of the National Mall's memorials to honor those who gave their lives in defense of the country.

Here are a few of the events planned.

World War II Memorial - 9 a.m.

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial and the National Park Service will pay tribute to the more than 400,000 Americans who lost their lives during World War II on Memorial Day. World War II veterans will lay wreaths at the Freedom Wall in remembrance of their fallen comrades and the Military District of Washington will provide military support for the event. The ceremony is open to the public, but advance registration is required, the National Park Service said. Social distancing practices will be in place, including the wearing of face masks. The program will also be streamed live to the Friends' Facebook page.

Korean War Veterans Memorial - 11 a.m.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation will conduct an online commemoration reflecting on the significance of those who gave their lives for in the Korean conflict. There will be no in-person participation for the public, but the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Korean War Memorial Foundation’s Facebook page.

US Navy Memorial - 1 p.m.

The U.S. Navy Memorial will remember the fallen with a Memorial Day ceremony to honor service men and women who have made the supreme sacrifice in defense of their country. Registration is required for the live stream here.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial - 1 p.m.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) will host a small in-person ceremony to commemorate Memorial Day, featuring remarks by author and Vietnam War veteran Karl Marlantes and Nancy George Wilson, who served in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps from 1964-69. Registration is required to attend in person and attendance is limited. All attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks for the event. The event will be live-streamed here.

World War I Memorial - 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Taps will be played at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in honor of Memorial Day, sponsored by the Doughboy Foundation.