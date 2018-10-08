WASHINGTON - Members of the Smithsonian Institution(SI) are mourning the loss of a beloved colleague, mother and friend.

Once named as one of D.C.'s most powerful women in the arts by Washingtonian, loved ones tell WUSA9 that longtime member of the Smithsonian Institution, Lori Yarrish, has passed away.

A source tells WUSA9 that Yarrish died of a rare form of lung cancer.

Yarrish was director of the Anacostia Community Museum(ACM), which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a new exhibition called " Your Community, Your Story: Celebrating Five Decades of the Anacostia Community Museum."

Under her leadership, an exhibit called " A Right to the City" highlighted six D.C. neighborhoods and explored changes throughout them. The launch came with a big celebration in the spring.

Before Yarrish filled the role of director at the museum, she served as deputy director of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), a position she held since 1991. In that capacity, she oversaw the administration, operations and had a wide range of responsibilities which included financial and human resource management .

The beloved mother of a teenage daughter also served as an educator for SITES. She planned and coordinated educational workshops for traveling exhibitions. She also built partnerships with 40 museum communities nationwide.

Yarrish was a Howard University alumnus and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She was on the board of directors at the New School of Dance & Arts in Washington, D.C., and is a former board member of the Prince George's County Arts and Humanities Council, the Congressional Awards Committee, D.C.'s Center for Youth Services and the Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums.

Smithsonian Provost John Davis issued a statement to members of the institution about Yarrish’s death.

"Lori embraced the ACM's role as a community museum," he said. "She and her staff were always looking for innovative ways to reach audiences, form collaborative partnerships, and connect with communities. They increased the museum's digital offerings and worked to bring the museum's activities out of the building and into the community. Lori also reinvigorated ACM's advisory board so it would better reflect the refreshed mission of the museum."

Davis then asked the SI community to keep Yarrish's mother and daughter, who starts her senior year of high school in a couple weeks, in their prayers.

Her funeral is next week. No details yet on where.

