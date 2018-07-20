WASHINGTON -- D.C. continues to experience a spike in the number of people suffering from symptoms possibly related to K2 overdoses.

K2 is a synthetic cannabinoid, according to D.C. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Roger Mitchell.

Cannabinoids are usually liquid chemicals that are sprayed onto dried plants and ingested like marijuana.

In a five day period, beginning Saturday, D.C. Fire said it recorded more than 120 people emergency responders had to transport with symptoms possibly related to a K2 overdose.

Another four people with similar symptoms have also died.

However, at this point, Mitchell cannot say for certain what form of K2 could be behind those overdoses.

"I think the community needs to understand, what's now out on the street, we really don't know what it is yet," he said.

Mitchell added there has been an interesting development.

Officials have been able to determine a new form of K2 is present in D.C.

It showed up in a set of samples the medical examiner's office received Wednesday that were separate from the recent rash of publicized overdoses.

At this point, it is not yet known whether the recently discovered K2 is responsible for the deaths that have been reported across the city. However, Mitchell said it does give his office something to look for when it examine future overdose patients.

