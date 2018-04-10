WASHINGTON -- The push to keep Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh off the high court appears relentless.

Protesters aren’t just holding rallies, but traveling from afar to make sure lawmakers get their message.

“We’ve been hanging around the senate building all day, following senators telling them how we feel,” said one protester who traveled to DC from Los Angeles.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, he’s had enough. “It’s time to put this embarrassing spectacle behind us,” said McConnell on the floor Wednesday.

McConnell was approached by activists at Reagan National when he returned to Washington earlier this week.

This comes after Senator Ted Cruz was chased out of a DC restaurant a week prior because of his support for Kavanaugh and Senator Jeff Flake was confronted in an elevator by a woman who says she was sexually abused.

McConnell says protesters are also showing up to the homes of some GOP lawmakers.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 27-year old Jackson Cosko Wednesday night for unauthorized use of a government computer and posting the private, identifying information of several U.S. Senators online.

There was speculation the personal information of lawmakers was uploaded from a computer on Capitol Hill.

A LinkedIn Page with Cosko's name states, he's as a Democratic Political Professional & Cybersecurity Graduate Student.

US Capitol Police and Park Police would not comment on their security plans, with large anti-Kavanaugh demonstrations set to take place outside the Capitol and Supreme Court Thursday.

