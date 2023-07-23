Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Police team up with Hyundai for anti-theft mobile clinic

The anti-theft mobile clinic will be held from July 27 to July 31 at RFK Stadium's Lot 8 and will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department are teaming up with Hyundai to host a free anti-theft mobile clinic for people living in the District.

Videos showing how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles using a USB charging cord led to a drastic increase in the number of motor vehicle thefts across the country. After months of reported thefts, Kia and Hyundai announced a software update designed to help owners.

According to the Hyundai website, the anti-theft mobile clinic will be held from July 27 to July 31 at RFK Stadium's Lot 8 and will be open each day from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

During the clinic, Hyundai owners not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices will receive a free security software upgrade. Trained service technicians will be on-site to install and complete the software upgrade, which Hyundai says should take less than an hour.

"We are pleased to be supporting the Metropolitan Police Department, Office of the Mayor and the residents of the District," the Hyundai website reads. "RFK’s central location in the city makes it an ideal location to host the event."

No appointment is necessary.

