Mayor Bowser hopes to convert empty offices into new apartment in downtown DC

There's the concern that any new housing downtown will still be too expensive for a lot of D.C. residents to even afford.

WASHINGTON — One D.C. councilmember says downtown and its tax base are vulnerable in ways the District has not seen in decades.

Mayor Muriel Bowser believes one of the ways to fix this issue is to turn empty offices into apartments and condos, but she says she also needs the help of another downtown resident, the White House.

Bowser believes the key to D.C.'s success lies in the District's downtown.

"It is the economic engine that allows us to invest in our schools, our safety net and our public works," said Bowser. "It is the proverbial goose that lays the golden egg."

There are signs downtown D.C. is struggling. A recent study on the state of downtown found record-high vacancies in office buildings, companies pulling out as remote work is here to stay for many.

At her third swearing-in ceremony as mayor Monday, Bowser said the solution is replacing workers with residents.

"Converting office space into housing is the key to unlocking the potential of a reimagined, more vibrant downtown," said Bowser.

Currently, the mayor claims 25,000 people call downtown D.C. home. Her goal is to add 15,000 residents over the next five years and eventually more than 85,000 on top of them.

"So that's right. We have a new 100,000 resident goal," Bowser explained. "That's a bold goal. But the fact is, no matter what we do, it won't be fast enough without the help of the White House."

The support is necessary because the mayor says the federal government owns or leases a third of D.C.'s office space and many of its workers are still remote following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need decisive action by the White House to either get most federal workers back to the office most of the time or to realign their vast property holdings for us by the local government, by nonprofits, by businesses and by any user willing to revitalize it," she said.

