The campaign hopes to bring attention to the issue of gun violence by sharing survivor stories with targeted messaging and activities across D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — One D.C. Mayoral candidate has rolled out a new campaign to fight crime.

On Friday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rolled out the “202 for Peace” initiative.

Bowser described the campaign as a summer-long gun violence awareness effort meant to connect people who are vulnerable to violence to resources that are available in their communities.

It hopes to bring attention to the issue of gun violence by sharing survivor stories with targeted messaging and activities across D.C.

The campaign also has a website that you can find by clicking here.

“202 for Peace” comes at the same time Bowser has touted millions of dollars of other plans in the District budget that would do everything from expanding out-of-school grants and programs for kids to increasing out-of-school recreation programs.

“We need to make sure that people are connected to those interventions,” she said. “I'm grateful to work with the Council on investing in more life coaching, more support for our citizens returning home to us to transition back into the community up to $11 million,” she said.

Bowser added it is on District officials to leaders to help those who need it the most.

“We have to do all we can as a government in the community to get people in a better place,” she said. “Get our young people connected to activities.”

Bowser organized a block party in Columbia Heights Friday afternoon to promote the new campaign. Local attendees, like Erica Ventura, said they liked her ideas.

“I think investing in our youth is one of the best things we can do,” she said.

However, one of the mayor’s opponents in the Democratic primary race for D.C.’s top government job was not impressed.

Councilmember Robert White tweeted Friday “No more flashy names without substance. I'll implement my public safety plan on Day 1”.