Mayor Bowser talks recreation investments during pickleball clinic with seniors in NE

"Our goal is to ensure all residents, young and old, who try pickleball have access to it," said Mayor Bowser at Thursday's press conference.

WASHINGTON — Four existing, underutilized courts in the District will be repurposed into pickleball courts said Mayor Muriel Bowser at a press conference on Thursday.

Mayor Bowser discussed new recreation investments, including the pickleball courts, at the conference held during a pickleball clinic with seniors at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Northeast D.C.

“We are proud that Washington, D.C. has the #1 park system in the nation, and that is in part because of our investment in facilities and ensuring we have accessible places for our residents to play and exercise,” said Mayor Bowser. “It is so important to support new and emerging sports and recreational opportunities that can accommodate people of all ages—especially older residents—and that includes pickleball.”

The Mayor's proposed budget includes $750,000 for repurposing the four courts into pickleball courts. In addition to the pickleball investments, the proposed budget maintains $13.5 million in investments for Recreation for ALL, which expands the Department of Parks and Recreation's (DPR) programming.

Officials claim under the new budget, DPR has already expanded hours at eight recreation centers. By April, 45 recreation centers in the District will operate on this new expanded schedule.

The budget also keeps DPR’s capital projects on track and on time, including the modernization of the Fort Davis Recreation and the replacement of the Rosedale Pool.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America and the District, and DPR is responding by expanding access and investing in pickleball programs, facilities, and events,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter. “We are excited by the enthusiasm we are seeing for pickleball among our residents and we will see you on the pickleball court.”

Additionally, Mayor Bowser's budget proposal supports seniors with $1 million to increase the eligibility for the Safe at Home Program, a $1.5 million investment to expand transportation access for seniors through the ConnectorCard program, and $550,000 for free dental services for seniors.

Through the ConnectorCard program, seniors can receive up to $100 a month in travel funds. Funds can be used on WMATA bus and rail, cabs and rideshare services like Uber and Lyft. Seniors can sign up by visiting connector-card.com or calling (202) 420-7534.