WASHINGTON — Mayor Bowser called on D.C. residents, business owners and nonprofits to participate in the District’s Private Security Camera Incentive Program Monday morning.

Besides helping prevent and solve neighborhood crimes, the program would provide rebates for the purchase, installation and registration of security cameras on the outside of D.C. resident's homes and buildings.

"We all know that reducing crime and keeping everyone safe is not just the job of MPD," Mayor Bowser said, "residents can also help build safer, stronger neighborhoods by participating in the Private Security Camera Incentive Program."

RELATED: Mayor Muriel Bowser announces strategy to build 'safer, stronger DC'

In 2017, the number of homicides was 116. And just last year, the number of homicides jumped to 160. As of July 29, there have already been 98 homicides.

"We’ve seen it time and time again," Mayor Bowser said, "when we have clear video footage of a crime, we can act faster to get dangerous people off our streets."

The Private Security Camera Incentive Program was originally introduced in 2015 as a part of Mayor Bowser public safety agenda, #SaferStrongerDC.

In the last three years, the program has received over 7,100 applications, provided over $2.25 million in rebates and funded over 15,000 cameras in the District.

"Participating is easy and free," Mayor Bowser said, "and installing a camera is one small but effective way neighbors can work together to prevent and solve crimes in our community."

These are the two ways to participate:

The program provides a rebate for D.C. residents, businesses and nonprofits to purchase and install registered security camera systems, offering a rebate of up to $200 per camera. The rebate is exclusively for the cost of the camera including any applicable tax.

The program also provides a free private security camera system to all eligible D.C. residents. Any owners or tenants who receive public assistance may be eligible to have a camera system installed at their home.

Click here to learn more about the Private Security Camera Program.

