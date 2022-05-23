Mayor Bowser names DC's next chief financial officer

Fitzroy Lee will continue serving as CFO until Glen Lee is confirmed.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser named the District's next chief financial officer Monday. Bowser appointed Glen Lee to be D.C.'s next CFO.

Lee has served as the finance director for the city of Seattle since 2010, where he managed the city’s revenue forecasting and budget development functions in the city’s budget office His responsibilities involved treasury, debt management, payroll functions, city accounting and risk management. In addition, he supervised Seattle's effort to standardize financial processes and implement new financial and human resource systems.

“It was important to me that we hire a Chief Financial Officer with strong integrity who was ready, on day one, to build on the District’s financial success," Bowser wrote in a press release Monday. "I am confident Glen Lee is the right leader for the job."

Lee served on several advisory groups in Seattle, including:

the Seattle Public Schools Advisory Committee for Investing in Educational Excellence,

Association of Washington Cities’ Legislative Fiscal Subcommittee

The Streamlined Tax Mitigation Advisory Committee of the Washington Department of Revenue

“In recent years, I’m proud that the District has achieved many firsts: our first upgrade to a AAA bond rating; our first audit that had zero significant deficiencies or material weaknesses, which we have now maintained for seven years straight; and the District’s first 60-day cash reserve, a milestone we hit right before COVID and that we have been able to maintain throughout the pandemic," Bowser said. "Now, we are ready to build on those successes and ensure a strong comeback for DC residents and businesses across all eight wards."