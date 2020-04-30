Mayor Bowser: 2 brand new hospitals to be built in Wards 1 and 8

The full agreement between the parties will be submitted to the Council for approval in June.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement Wednesday that D.C. will get two brand new hospitals to "bring equity to DC's health care system."

The mayor signed new funding agreements that will include the construction of the two new hospitals: A 136-bed hospital at St. Elizabeth's East in Ward 8, operated by Universal Health Services in conjunction with George Washington University and George Washington Medical Faculty Associates; and a 225-bed Howard University Hospital on Georgia Avenue NW in Ward 1.

"While D.C. continues to battle this pandemic, our team has remained committed to delivering hope and a better D.C. through a more equitable health care system," Bowser said. "With these new agreements, we will deliver high quality, integrated care and transform our health care system by promoting equity in care, access and outcomes. Together, we will build a health care system that meets the needs of all residents, attacks health disparities, and makes us more resilient for the challenges that lie ahead."

The $306 million in funding by the District will have the hospital at St. Elizabeth's East open in the fall of 2024.

Through a $225-million tax abatement provided by the District, Howard University and its new operating partner Adventist Healthcare envision a new, $450 million, 225-bed, Level I trauma and academic teaching hospital, with plans to complete by 2026.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this important expansion of health care in Washington, D.C. As an academic medical enterprise, our mission to improve the lives of the people we serve is central to everything that we do in our clinics, research labs, and classrooms," said Barbara L. Bass, MD, vice president for health affairs, dean of the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and CEO of the GW Medical Faculty Associates. "We are committed to fostering the health of the citizens of our community by bringing much-needed services to those in Ward 7 and Ward 8."

According to the President of Howard University, 50 percent of the people with COVID-19 at Howard University hospital are in Ward 7 and 8.