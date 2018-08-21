WASHINGTON -- It's a sad reality for students in D.C., as with many students across the country: Your race is a big indicator of your future success in either college or a career. In D.C., the latest data shows a massive gap between white students and students of color.

The data, released last week, compiles the results from a standardized test, known as the "Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers" (PARCC). The test, which is taken every year, rates students in both English and Math, with a score from one to five, with four and five indicating that the student is ready for college or a career.

Overall, 83 percent of white students achieved scores in the top two tiers in the English test. That compared to just 32 percent of Hispanic students and 23 percent of black students.

There was a similar trend for math scores, as white students were in the top two tiers 80 percent of the time, compared to Hispanics reaching that level 30 percent of the time, and black students doing so only 17 percent of the time.

Councilman David Grosso, who is the chairman of the Education Committee, said the report illustrates that more needs to be done.

"The fact of the matter is that I don't think we are addressing the root cause of what's going on," he said. "The students who are living in poverty - who are dealing with adversity throughout the day - can't come to school in a way that other students who don't have those issues can."

The good news from the report was that the percentage of students getting ranked as a four or a five went up overall. This year, the number of students improved by 3.2 percent in English and 3.1 percent in Math.

The citywide numbers still remained pretty dismal, with just 35 percent of students scoring in the top two tiers in English, and just 30 percent getting those scores in Math. Grosso said that in order to improve these scores, the city needs to focus on solving the community problems that are the root issue.

"We have to provide more mental health services," he said. "We have to provide more counseling. And then I think you'll see these students can do all of the work, and they can achieve greatness."

Meanwhile, some schools saw some major improvements overall in the latest report. McKinley High School had a 28 percent improvement in English. Langdon Elementary School had a 23 percent jump in English. Marie Reed Elementary School also improved their English scores by 16 percent. Banneker High School saw the biggest improvement in math scores, jumping by 16 percent.

If you want to look at the full report, you can see it here.

