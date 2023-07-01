Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation

Police are investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe while she was on her way to D.C.

COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for allegedly misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from Boston Logan International to Washington, D.C. for a work emergency on Jan. 1. Investigators say her husband was asleep when she left.

Brian was taken into police custody on Jan. 8 and is planned to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Jan. 9, according to officials. Additionally, officials add that more information may or may not be put into the record at that time.

WUSA9 previously reported that as police continued to investigate Ana's disappearance, officials say it is unclear if she took a rideshare to the airport.

Police claim that it is still unclear whether Walshe took a ride share to the airport, but have determined the mother of three never got on her flight.

"At this point, we cannot confirm that she got into a rideshare in Cohasset. We have confirmed with the airlines that she did not board a plane this week," said Police Chief William Quigley.

Three days after she was seen leaving her home with bags in hand, Walshe was reported missing.

Investigators have tried to track Walshe's digital footprint for answers, but so far have found no cell phone or credit card activity.

Her friend said "I found it a little funny because Ana is very active on Instagram. Her posts and stories. I didn’t see a picture from her trip."