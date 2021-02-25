Maryland woman shares her story after helping save baby from an apartment fire

"I saw she was going to drop him. So I ran up there and I said, 'Just let him go, I will catch him. I got him.'''

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Scores of victims have been resettled temporarily at a hotel in Capitol Heights, Maryland because their homes are uninhabitable. It comes after a new video of one of the fires shows just how terrifying it was.

At regular speed, you can barely see it ... In slo-mo, there it is, a mother at the apartments at G Street and Benning Road in Maryland, Saturday evening, dropping her baby from the second floor.

We talked exclusively to the woman who caught him.

"I saw she was going to drop him. So I ran up there and I said, 'Just let him go, I will catch him. I got him,' And she said, 'I'm going to drop him.' And she said, 'Please catch him.' And he just fell right to me, and I saved him."

She grabbed him while on a leg she had injured trying to escape herself.

Approx 6:55pm, #PGFD units were dispatched to 6500 blk of Hil Mar Dr in District Heights for an apt bldg fire w/report of people trapped on balcony. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the top flr. 4 residents were removed by crews via stairwells. Fire is out. (More) pic.twitter.com/0wqzN11GMM — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) February 21, 2021

Other neighbors caught two more boys ... and firefighters pulled the pregnant mom and three other people from the upper floors.

Two civilians and a firefighter were taken to hospitals.

When WUSA9 asked the woman who saved the boy if she heard a smoke detector go off, she said no. When asked if she'd heard any alarms go off, she said no.

Firefighters in the DMV area went door to door Wednesday, urging people to be careful, especially when cooking. It comes after a variety of deadly fires across the region this winter.

Seven people in D.C. have died in fires in the last three months -- four of them seniors.

A firefighter was hurt in a blaze on Mt. Olivet Road, Northeast D.C., recently.