Metro shares travel alternatives for upcoming summer Orange Line platform reconstructions

The affected stations are in Maryland and DC and include New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue.

WASHINGTON — WMATA has shared some need-to-know information for customers who intend to use the Orange Line in the coming months while facing a host of summertime station closures.

The closures come as the final phase of their Platform Improvement Project. The stations affected will be New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue; all five will be closed from Saturday, May 28 through Monday, Sept. 5. for platform reconstruction and station modernization.

During the closures, Metro plans to provide free shuttle buses along three convenient routes and offer free customer parking at all closed stations.

“As Metro and its contractors establish construction zones and conduct preparatory work for the summer shutdown, customers may experience weekend service disruptions, parking closures, pedestrian detours and bus stop relocations,” WMATA warned.

Metro shared that the summer’s station closures will mark the completion of their four-year Platform Improvement Project, an initiative under Metro’s capital improvement program to reconstruct deteriorating outdoor Metrorail platforms and implement major station improvements to enhance customer safety, convenience and communication.

“By implementing around-the-clock closures to complete this intensive work, Metro has minimized service impacts across the rest of the system and restored normal service faster than would otherwise be possible. During this time, Metro will take advantage of the closed tracks to rehabilitate six bridges on this section of the Orange Line,” WMATA said.