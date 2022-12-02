Mary Cheh halts re-election bid for 5th term on DC council

The 71-year-old Democrat said the pandemic has led her to reassess her personal life and she wants to spend more time with family.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than a decade and a half, a new face will represent Ward 3 residents in DC.

Veteran DC councilmember Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3) announced she is dropping her bid for re-election. Cheh first was elected to council in 2006 and in June registered to run in the 2022 campaign.

Cheh released a letter to constituents on Friday saying that, as has been the case for many, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted her to reassess her personal life.

"I'm writing to share that I have decided not to seek a 5th term on the Council. Many people have reevaluated their lives during the pandemic, and that has been the case for me as well. I have come to realize that I want to recover my personal life and dedicate more time to my granddaughter, who has been the light in my life since she was born on my re-election day three years ago.

"The past sixteen years as the Ward 3 Councilmember have been some of the most rewarding and valuable of my life, serving as your representative has been an honor. Together, we have accomplished so much: all of our schools, libraries, recreation centers, and fire stations have been or are slated to be modernized. With your support, the District has become a national climate leader and we have seen outstanding advances in our schools, expanded nutrition access, and protections for the health and safety for all of our residents.

"It is time for someone else to pick up the mantle, and I am excited for the possibilities and future of Ward 3."

In the last three elections, Cheh faced no opposition in the Democratic primaries and only moderate challenges during the general elections. She's the second-longest serving member of the Legislature, behind fellow Democrat Phil Mendelson, who is running for re-election. Ward 5's Kenyan McDuffie also has said he will not seek re-election, leaving that seat without an incumbent up for re-election as well.

Cheh's exit also leaves open the chairmanship of the transportation and environment committee. She previously served on the Committee on Public Services and Consumer Affairs and the Committee on Government Operations.