WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people - two juveniles and one adult man - were hurt in a Wednesday morning shooting.

All three of the victims' injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening as of about 9:30 a.m., police confirmed.

It happened in the 5300 block of Dix Street NE Wednesday, just after 9 a.m.

Police said they are searching for two black male juveniles wearing white polo shirts and tan pants. They were last seen in the 5300 block of Dix Street on foot.

Officials said Chief Peter Nesham was heading to the scene, and WUSA9 has a crew on the way.

RELATED: 1 man dead, another injured after being shot in NE DC

The triple shooting was just half a mile away from another shooting Wednesday in the 900 block of Division Avenue NE. That shooting left one man dead and another injured.

