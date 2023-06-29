Marvel continues shooting new movie in DC

Sets are built and several roadways are closed after Marvel continues to shoot a new movie in the District. However, some have also picketed outside the production.

WASHINGTON — The production of a mysterious Marvel movie is still going strong in D.C. as people share photos of the set, roadways are closed for filming and some have even shown up to picket outside the production.

The Metropolitan Police Department shared Tuesday that a movie production would force closures and emergency parking restrictions in areas of Northwest this week.

There is no official word on which movie is currently being filmed, however, WUSA9 did spot several Marvel Studio production trucks on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos and videos in the area have given us a closer look at the mystery production. Trent England had a pretty clear view of the production from his hotel room at The Willard InterContinental Hotel.

Public health researcher Rachel Ingersoll also posted several photos and a video clip on Twitter of set scenes, with her guesses to what's being filmed.

Pretty good view from our hotel room of the filming for Captain America 4. They’re getting costumed and putting the crash pads in place. pic.twitter.com/kk9SEw248R — Trent England (@trentengland) June 28, 2023

Earlier this year, Mayor Muriel Bowser stood alongside Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED); OCTFME Director LaToya Foster when it was announced that the superhero franchise would be coming to D.C.

“We have Marvel coming to Washington, D.C.,” Foster said. “I can’t give you too much about that but let me tell you, we’re going to have a huge Marvel film taking place right in downtown that you won’t want to miss out on.”

Officials never said which Marvel project was coming to the nation's capital but as production unfolds, which stars are spotted could give some hints. Fans WUSA9 spoke to were quick to jump into Marvel speculation believing it could be anything from Thunderbolts to Spider-Man, Ant-man or Iron Man. But the top pick seemed to be Captain America: Brave New World, since the franchise previously shot scenes in D.C.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. through Friday, June 30, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.:

15th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

F Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 6 a.m. and from Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. through Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6 a.m.:

15th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

F Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

All closures and listed times may change based. Drivers in the area are urged to consider alternate routes.

While many are excited, others picketed outside the production as part of the Writers Guild of America Strike.

It has been more than 50 days since the Writers Guild of America began to strike and there appears to be no end in sight. On Wednesday evening, multiple people picketed outside of the mystery Marvel production.

People carried signs with phrases like "Real superheroes don't cross picket lines" written in bold letters.

Jamie Flannigan is a member of WGA East and writes for Netflix. He was one of the many people who picketed outside the production.

"I think writing for a profession is under attack," said Flannigan.