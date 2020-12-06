Here are the proposed plans for the 2020 March on Washington

It will take place on August 28 to coincide with the anniversary of the original march in 1963.

WASHINGTON — Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network are preparing for this year's March on Washington.

The march, scheduled for August 28, will coincide with the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom – which took place in 1963, and where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.

A permit submitted by the National Action Network to the National Park Service calls for the march to begin at the Lincoln Memorial, on Lincoln Circle, and proceed south on Daniel French Drive. Marchers will head to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial according to the permit.

The submitted permit anticipates about 100,000 participants at the march.

Sharpton announced plans for the march during the memorial service for George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of police last month, sparking days of protests in D.C. and around the nation.

A separate organization known as One Republic, Inc., based in Amherst, New York, has also submitted an application to use the Lincoln Memorial to host an event called "Rally to Promote and Encourage Civic Engagement."

According to that permit application, about 25,000 people were expected to attend.

Neither application has been issued by the National Park Service, but both applications have been accepted, meaning demonstrations will take place.