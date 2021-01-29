March for Life held virtually for pro-life supporters with a small rally near the National Mall

A small group of pro-life leaders did march in the National Mall area of DC.

WASHINGTON — Pro-life supporters gathered virtually for the 48th Annual March for Life rally, with a limited number gathered in D.C. due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Many, if not all who marched in support of anti-abortion views, were wearing masks, according to Associated Press photos from Friday's event.

Speakers included professional athlete and commentator Tim Tebow, politicians like Rep. Chris Smith (R), Rep. Kat Cammack (R), Kentucky House of Representatives Minority Whip Angie Hatton (R), and Hawaii State Sen. Mike Gabbard (D).

Other speakers included faith leaders like Cissie Graham Lynch, who is the granddaughter of famed Christian evangelist Rev. Billy Graham.

"Mr. President, the dream of justice for all cannot be achieved if a whole segment of society is ignored & discriminated against because of where they live: In their mother's wombs," said Rep. Smith during the virtual rally.

A small group of anti-abortion leaders did march in the National Mall area of D.C., which the Metropolitan Police Department warned people about because of potential traffic issues and street closures that could occur. No further guidance on street closures was released by police ahead of or during the event.