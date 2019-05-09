WASHINGTON — One man is dead and another is injured after a being shot in the District early Friday morning, police said.

Officials were called to the 3900 block of East Capitol Street in Northeast after a shot-spotter detected gunfire in the area. Witness also reported hearing shots fired.

When police arrived to the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car.

They were taken to the hospital where one man died and the other is in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect.

East Capitol Street was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

On Tuesday night, police were called to a double shooting in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Two men were shot multiple times while they were in a car.

One of those men died and the other was injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

