Manhole covers blown off, concrete shifted after underground explosion in Northwest DC

Officials at the scene found two manhole covers blown off and concrete shifted.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2021 about a manhole explosion blowing off a car bumper in D.C.

DC Fire and EMS responded to a manhole explosion in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.

The underground explosion happened on Brandywine Street Northwest, nearby 40th Street Northwest. The location is in the area of multiple shopping options such as CVS, Whole Foods and Wawa.

At the scene, officials found two manhole covers blown off and concrete shifted. The smoke from the incident disappeared before 6:50 p.m.

The responding officials used dry chemical extinguishers to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Manhole explosion 4000 block Brandywine St NW. 2 manhole covers blown & concrete shifted. Smoke has dissipated. #DCsBravest utilized dry chemical extinguishers to extinguish fire. Awaiting @PepcoConnect. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZyUkYJQonN — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 30, 2022

Pepco also responded to the scene to further evaluate what happened.

No details have been released as to what caused the manhole explosion.

