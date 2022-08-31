Manhole covers blown off, concrete shifted after underground explosion in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2021 about a manhole explosion blowing off a car bumper in D.C.
DC Fire and EMS responded to a manhole explosion in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.
The underground explosion happened on Brandywine Street Northwest, nearby 40th Street Northwest. The location is in the area of multiple shopping options such as CVS, Whole Foods and Wawa.
At the scene, officials found two manhole covers blown off and concrete shifted. The smoke from the incident disappeared before 6:50 p.m.
The responding officials used dry chemical extinguishers to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Pepco also responded to the scene to further evaluate what happened.
No details have been released as to what caused the manhole explosion.
Watch Next: Crews work to repair water main breaks along Clopper Road in Germantown and Gaithersburg
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
Read More:
- 20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either
- Man attempted to abduct teenage girl in another attack along W&OD trail, police say
- Teens make up two-thirds of those arrested for carjacking in DC; Breaking down the numbers
- 'Does somebody need to die?' | Neighbors fear for their safety after car crashes into front yard on Alabama Avenue, SE DC