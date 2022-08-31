x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Manhole covers blown off, concrete shifted after underground explosion in Northwest DC

Officials at the scene found two manhole covers blown off and concrete shifted.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2021 about a manhole explosion blowing off a car bumper in D.C.

DC Fire and EMS responded to a manhole explosion in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.

The underground explosion happened on Brandywine Street Northwest, nearby 40th Street Northwest. The location is in the area of multiple shopping options such as CVS, Whole Foods and Wawa.

At the scene, officials found two manhole covers blown off and concrete shifted. The smoke from the incident disappeared before 6:50 p.m.

The responding officials used dry chemical extinguishers to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Pepco also responded to the scene to further evaluate what happened.

No details have been released as to what caused the manhole explosion.

Watch Next: Crews work to repair water main breaks along Clopper Road in Germantown and Gaithersburg

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Read More:

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out