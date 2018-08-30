WASHINGTON -- Two people were injured in a shooting on E Street in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday night, according to DC police.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of E street NE around 8:30 p.m.

Police say officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

A short time later, police say a man arrived at the hospital and said he has been injured in the same shooting.

Police have not released a suspect lookout at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes becomes available.

