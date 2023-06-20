Man and woman wounded after being caught in crossfire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Two people were wounded late Monday night after being caught in crossfire during a Northwest D.C. shooting.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to T Street Northwest, nearby The Howard Theatre, just before midnight, after a report of a shooting in the area.
Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
A woman was shot in the right ankle and a man was shot three times – once in the left arm, right arm, and in the left leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police said the duo was conscious and breathing.
Through an initial investigation, it is believed that both of the victims were caught in the crossfire of two other people who were shooting at each other. Detectives say they have surveillance video footage that they are currently reviewing.
Police say they are currently looking for two men believed to be involved in the incident. At the time of the incident, one of the men, described as being heavyset, was wearing a maroon jacket and black pants. The other man, described as being thin with a short dreadlock hairstyle, was wearing black jacket, black pants, and white shoes at the time of the shooting.
