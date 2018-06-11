WASHINGTON -- A D.C. man who fell onto Metro train tracks is now suing Maggiano's, a restaurant in Friendship Heights, for serving him too much alcohol.

Patrick Augusma is seeking $2 million in damages from the civil action.

The Personal Injury claim was filed on Tuesday October 30.

According to the lawsuit, the "Defendants served alcoholic beverages to Plaintiff while visibly intoxicated in violation of D.C. Dram Shop Statue. The law 'bans the sale of alcohol to persons who are visibly intoxicated, and to any person under the age of 21.'"

The client's attorney Keith Watters is requesting a jury trial.

