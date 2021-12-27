Metrobus operator injured Sunday from stray bullet near Capitol One Arena

Officials say a Metrobus operator was injured after a a stray bullet shattered the glass of a vehicle.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the identity of a person they believe is connected to a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday evening

Police were called to the 700 block of H. Street Northwest around 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in Chinatown near the Capital One Arena.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a firearm was discharged but they did not find any victims.

Monumental Sports tweeted during last night's game between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers about police activity outside of the arena and urged fans to avoid the area when leaving.

Wizards Fans: Just an update that there is police activity outside the arena at 7th and H Street.



There is no cause for alarm.



Just keeping you updated. — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) December 26, 2021

After further investigation, police determined two vehicles, including a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority bus were damaged in the incident.

A spokesperson from WMATA confirmed one of their bus operator on the 70 route was struck by a stray bullet during the shooting. The operator suffered minor injures from the glass that shattered and was treated on scene.

There were no other reported injuries in this incident.

Through the use of surveillance footage MPD was able to capture stills of a person they say is connected to the incident.