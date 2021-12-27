Metrobus operator injured Sunday from stray bullet near Capitol One Arena

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the identity of a person they believe is connected to a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday evening
Police were called to the 700 block of H. Street Northwest around 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in Chinatown near the Capital One Arena.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a firearm was discharged but they did not find any victims.
Monumental Sports tweeted during last night's game between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers about police activity outside of the arena and urged fans to avoid the area when leaving.
After further investigation, police determined two vehicles, including a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority bus were damaged in the incident.
A spokesperson from WMATA confirmed one of their bus operator on the 70 route was struck by a stray bullet during the shooting. The operator suffered minor injures from the glass that shattered and was treated on scene.
There were no other reported injuries in this incident.
Through the use of surveillance footage MPD was able to capture stills of a person they say is connected to the incident.
Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the photo or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
RELATED: 4 dead in 3 separate NW DC shootings