MPD: Man wanted for engaging in unwanted sexual contact after following victim into building

The suspect followed the victim into a residential building overnight.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a third-degree sexual abuse offense that occurred on Friday.

At 2:44 a.m., police say the suspect followed the victim as they entered a residential building in the 1900 block of Calvert Street, Northwest.

Once inside, investigators say the suspect assaulted the victim and then engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, around 5-foot-10, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.