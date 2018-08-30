WASHINGTON – Police need your help finding a suspected who allegedly threatened to cause serious harm to a crossing guard in the District on Monday.

Around 3:25 p.m., officials said the suspect was stopped at an intersection in the 5500 block of Broad Branch Road in Northwest in dark colored Nissan Murano. The vehicle has California tags of DLR890651.

The suspect then threatened to cause serious harm to the D.C. crossing guard and reportedly used language indicating a bias towards the victim’s ethnicity or national origin.

D.C. police are investigating this incident as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

The suspect is described a black man who is at least 50 years old between 5-feet-8-inches tall and 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was wearing a dark colored baseball cap and blue t-shirt.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

