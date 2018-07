WASHINGTON -- Police need your help locating a suspect connected to a sexual abuse in Northwest, D.C.

Around 10:50 p.m., on July 22 police said a suspect approached a woman in the 2400 block of I Street and sexually assaulted her while attempting to remove her clothing.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can been seen in the video.

If you have any information in this incident, please contact the D.C. police.

