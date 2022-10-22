Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting incident.

WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.

Police say through initial information the incident happened at Knox Place Southeast, nearby Gainesville Street Southeast, just blocks away from the fire station he walked to.

No details have been released on what led up to the shooting. The exact time of the incident also has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.