Police: Man struck by vehicle found shot in the leg

WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the leg in Southeast D.C. early Wednesday morning, D.C. Police said.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, police said.
A person in the area called police after they noticed the man had been hit by a car on the roadway, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that the man had been shot in the leg.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
At this time, there is no lookout for a potential suspect or suspects.
Police are investigating the shooting.
In a separate incident around 3 a.m., police were notified of a stabbing that happened in the 1100 block of Allison Street in Northwest.
Police said they are searching for a suspect who was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. They said the person was described as having a dark complexion and was 5'4" and weighed about 115 pounds.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.
